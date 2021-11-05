The first edition of the CAF Women's Champions League got off to a flying start with the host side Wadi Degla winning 3-1 against Malian team AS Mandé.
Noha Mamdouh scored the first goal of the game and of the tournament in it's history from the penalty spot just a minute into the game, lead that was extended a few minutes later by Fatumata Dukureh. A bit before the break Awa Traore pulled one back for Mandé.
In the 49th minute Jasmin Theresa with a close range effort put the final result of 3-1.
