Christian Pulisic has been named the United States' Male Player of the Year for the second time in his career.

The 21-year-old made 11 appearances for the USMNT in 2019, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

At club level, Pulisic joined Chelsea in the summer after spending three seasons with Borussia Dortmund.

After a slow start under Frank Lampard, Pulisic has since established himself as fixture in Chelsea's starting XI.

He made history in October during a 4-2 win over Burnley when he became the first American player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League.

“I am honored to be selected to receive the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award,” Pulisic said. “All of the nominees have had amazing seasons and would be worthy winners."