Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure compared Mesut Ozil to his former teammate David Silva after the Germany international retired from football.

Ozil announced the end of his 17-year playing career on Wednesday, with the 34-year-old having represented Real Madrid and Arsenal among others.

Speaking at a Football Black List event in London, Toure said it was unfortunate for the game to lose "another good player" but hopes there will be more like Ozil in future.

"For me, he was kind of a flair player, a little bit like [David] Silva," he said. "Very clever, the movement just between the lines. Very good and his last pass was top.

"Another good player has retired, but I think now players understand the level of the game is so high now and unfortunately Mesut will retire, but maybe we'll see the next one in the future."

Former Leicester City captain Wes Morgan also paid tribute to Ozil, remembering the "magical moments" he provided during his spell in England.

Ozil recorded 33 goals and 54 assists for the Gunners in 184 appearances in the Premier League before moving to Fenerbahce in 2020.

"He was great in the Premier League," Morgan said. "I know his Arsenal time probably ended not the way he wanted, but at the same time, we've seen some magical moments for him.

"I remember he came from Real Madrid and lit up the Premier League with his vision and his ability. He was a great player in the Premier League, fantastic to watch and hopefully he'll have a nice retirement."