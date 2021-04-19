Do Players And Coaches Hold Enough Power to Stop ESL? April 19, 2021 23:50 5:11 min The Locker Room panel discusses whether the big names of world football can turn the tide in the new European Super League project The Locker Room - Mondays and Fridays @ 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT on beIN SPORTS XTRA The Locker Room Jose Mourinho Jurgen Klopp European Super League -Latest Videos 0:56 min ESL Clubs Will Be Thrown Out Of UCL - Moller 5:47 min LaLiga Condemns 'Selfish, Egotistical' Proposal 1:02 min Ceferin Slams 'Immoral' Woodward and Agnelli 2:25 min Special Once - Mourinho's Decline in Opta Numbers 5:47 min UEFA Ratifies New UCL Format 0:18 min UEFA Chief: Super League Is Only About Money 5:47 min Sports Burst - Soccer's Dirty Dozen 0:56 min Ozil and Herrera Slam Breakaway Clubs 0:30 min Tottenham Sack Mourinho Ahead of Carabao Cup Final 5:47 min Barca Explain Decision to Join ESL