Erik ten Hag is not concerning himself about contract talks with key Manchester United players including Cristiano Ronaldo and is instead focused on performances on the pitch.

United have a host of players out of contract at the end of the season, although some have options in their existing deals for a further season.

Ronaldo is one of those, along with David de Gea and Marcus Rashford, but Diogo Dalot – who has started all nine Premier League matches as a right-back this season – could be free to leave.

Those situations will need addressing, but Ten Hag is happy to park them for now.

"At this moment we only think about performing," the manager said. "We have a lot of games to go, so I don't want to get that interfered by talks.

"We have to focus on football and performances, not on negotiating."

The future of De Gea, like that of Ronaldo, has regularly been the subject of speculation, but he remains United's first choice.

Neither Martin Dubravka nor Tom Heaton have provided a genuine threat to De Gea this season, although Dean Henderson is only out on loan.

Ten Hag added: "We didn't make a decision on him, but what I can say is that I am really happy with David de Gea.

"His first two performances of the season were not his best, but after he brings us a lot for the defensive department, he gives stability and as a person I like him.

"But first we go to the winter, and then we will talk about how to deal with the situations."