**WARNING: Images may be disturbing**

A match of the second division of Rio Grande do Sul State Championship in Brazil was suspended after a player pushed a referee and kicked his head after he fell down, leaving him unconscious.

The incident happened at the 60th minute of the match between Guarani, from the city of Venancio Aires, and Sao Paulo, from Rio Grande.

Footage from the Federation's TV showed Ribeiro complaining he suffered a foul, the referee stopping the match to warn him and then Crivellaro being pushed to the ground and being hit by a kick from the player.

The referee was rushed to a hospital nearby in the city of Venancio Aires in southern Brazil, where it was reported later that he was fine and in a stable condition.

He's expected to be discharged this Tuesday afternoon local time.

The suspended match will be resumed this Tuesday.

Ribeiro was arrested by Police and charged with attempted murder.

Sport Club Sao Paulo released a statement, regretting "one of the saddest episodes in their history" and that the player's contract with the club was terminated.

The incident happened on the day that Sao Paulo was celebrating their 123th anniversary.