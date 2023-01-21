Diego Simeone is ready to get Memphis Depay "hooked" on Atletico Madrid's passion following his arrival from Barcelona.

The Netherlands international made his debut as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid at the Civitas Metropolitano.

Depay's move comes after Joao Felix's loan to Chelsea and provides Simeone with another option in the final third, though he does not see the forward as a "pure striker" to lead the line.

"I see him as similar to [Diego] Costa, who wasn't a pure striker. When we put him as a striker, it was because he had the conditions and he wanted to play on the wing," he told DAZN.

"Depay has strength, power. You need to work and help us and we need to help you.

"He has played little, and we will give him minutes and training and get him hooked on our passion."

While there was excitement for Depay's maiden outing, it was the display of a pink-haired Antoine Griezmann that dazzled the spectators, with the France international pulling the strings.

Setting up Alvaro Morata and Mario Hermoso on either side of a goal of his own, Griezmann has flourished in a deeper role but believes he can still perform to a higher standard.

"I know I have a lot of freedom here, having to work defensively. When I can do offensively, it helps me to be happy," he told DAZN.

"I'm enjoying myself, I haven't reached my best level yet. I'm getting closer little by little. I really enjoy fighting for this coach and this club.

"It's my home, it's the joy that people give me. All the workers of the club make me very happy; I enjoy it a lot with my teammates.

"When I do weird or colorful hairstyles, it shows that I am very happy."