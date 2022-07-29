Cristiano Ronaldo has laughed off protests by Atletico Madrid supporters over a potential move to the club, as speculation continues to swirl over the Manchester United star's future.

The Portuguese sat out the Premier League club's pre-season tour of the Far East and Australia for family reasons, amid reports he is attempting to secure a departure from Old Trafford just one year into his homecoming.

Rumors over a move to Atletico have continued to swirl, but a section of their fans have made it clear they are against a move for the former Real Madrid star.

Atletico supporters unfurled a banner stating CR7 NOT WELCOME at their recent pre-season friendly against Numancia.

Ronaldo took to social media to comment on their protests, simply posting a succession of crying emojis to a fan account that posted the image.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner - who is facing a first season without Champions League football since the 2002-03 campaign if he stays with United - also hit out at media coverage about his future.

In another comment beneath an Instagram account reporting on a meeting between agent Jorge Mendes and the United hierarchy - reportedly including Sir Alex Ferguson - the forward suggested such reports are false.

"Impossible not to talk about me [for] one day," Ronaldo wrote. "Otherwise the press makes no money. You know that if you don't lie, you can't get people's attention. Keep going that one day you [get] some news right."

Ronaldo scored 22 goals in all competitions against Atletico during his time with Madrid. Only against Getafe (23) and Sevilla (27) did he find the net more often. He also scored three hat-tricks versus Atletico and tormented them again with another treble for Juventus in the last 16 of the 2018-19 Champions League as the Bianconeri reversed a 2-0 first-leg deficit to progress.