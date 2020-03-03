Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his mother is "stable and recovering in hospital" following reports she suffered a stroke.

The Juventus forward did not train with the Serie A champions on Tuesday and was said to have returned to Madeira due to his mother falling ill.

Coach Maurizio Sarri confirmed Ronaldo could miss Wednesday's Coppa Italia semi-final second leg with Milan due to a "personal problem", but he did not offer any further information.

But Ronaldo has since addressed the situation on his official Twitter account, thanking fans for messages of support as he confirmed his mother is in hospital.

"Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum," Ronaldo's tweet read. "She is currently stable and recovering in hospital.

"Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time."