World Cup winner Ronaldinho has been moved to house arrest in a Paraguayan hotel after serving 32 days in prison.

The 40-year-old was arrested last month, along with his brother, Roberto Assis, after authorities alleged he entered the country with a fake passport.

Ronaldinho and his brother said the documents found in their possession were a gift from Brazilian businessman Wilmondes Sousa Liria, who has already been jailed.

After the brothers paid a $1.6million bail fee on Tuesday, the two left the Asuncion jail where they had been kept and entered a luxury hotel, where they will remain while the investigation continues.

Ronaldinho was transported to his temporary residence in a police van and was allowed in after sanitary precautions were taken in light of the new coronavirus outbreak.

"It is very important to reiterate, they cannot leave the country," judge Gustavo Amarilla said at a hearing.

Former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Milan forward Ronaldinho won 97 caps for Brazil between 1999 and 2013.

He scored 33 times and was a key part of the 2002 World Cup-winning squad.