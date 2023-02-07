Declan Rice is a better player than either Casemiro or Thomas Partey, according to England teammate Kieran Trippier.

West Ham midfielder Rice is widely expected to be on the move at the end of the season, with the Premier League's top clubs said to be interested.

Manchester United and Arsenal are among those linked, although both have established stars in a holding midfield position.

Indeed, Casemiro and Partey have been two of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, and Trippier, speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, could not split "both quality players".

However, the Newcastle United captain was certain Rice ranked ahead of both.

"Declan's unbelievable," Trippier said.

"I don't know if you watched the game the other day when we played West Ham, but his intelligence, the way he breaks up play and how he travels with it and how powerful... unbelievable.

"He's probably one of the best in the world at what he does.

"Don't get me wrong, Casemiro – the trophies he's won, the Champions League, he's a world-class player.

"But if you're talking right now, honestly, Dec's incredible. He's got the age, as well."