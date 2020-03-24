GOAL

The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) has placed Chief Legal Officer Lydia Wahlke on administrative leave, according to ESPN.

The organisation are currently engaged in a public legal battle with the World Cup-winning US Women's National Team over gender discrimination due to a lack of equal pay.

In the midst of the controversy, earlier this month Carlos Cordeiro resigned as president of the federation, with Cindy Parlow Cone taking charge on an interim basis.

Tuesday, Will Wilson was announced as US Soccer's new CEO.