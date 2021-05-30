If Manchester United want to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford, they may have to surrender Paul Pogba.

Juventus would consider using the 36-year-old forward in a swap deal for Pogba, who has a year left on his contract, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ronaldo has long been linked with a return to the Red Devils, and the positive impact Edinson Cavani has had on the team's younger players could persuade the Premier League giants add even more veteran star power to their attack.

However, Pogba is significantly younger than Ronaldo and after a rough patch last fall has once again become a huge part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans. Letting him go in the prime of his career, then, would be seen as a rather stunning development.

The question is whether United would part with the 28-year-old France midfielder in return.