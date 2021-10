Soccer star Megan Rapinoe rescued a 1-1 draw for OL Reign against NWSL leaders Portland Thorns on Wednesday.

The forward converted a penalty after Thorns midfielder Angela Salem was judged to have handled the ball in the box on the 85th minute.

Rapinoe's goal canceled out Morgan Weaver's opener for the Thorns in the third minute.

The draw helps the Reign keep pace with leaders Thorns. OL Reign remain a point behind first-placed Portland Thorns.