Gabrielle Amado has been a prominent figure on beIN’s Sports Burst and Weekend Winners. She holds a triple degree in broadcast journalism, history and Spanish from Syracuse University.

What excites you most about being a female in sports broadcasting and journalism?

What most excites me is the challenge of it all! I absolutely love the looks I get and the faces of utter confusion when people meet me and see that I am a “girly girl” who knows so much about soccer. I love proving people wrong and breaking barriers. Growing up I always thought that you had to be a tomboy to love soccer and work in this industry, but I have proven even myself wrong. I think little Gabrielle would be proud of what 25 year old Gabrielle has accomplished.

What has been the most exciting match or event you’ve covered?

I always thought the answer to this question would be El Clásico until I went to the Copa Libertadores Final in 2019. The way that Flamengo came from behind in the dying moments of the match is something I will never forget. I was standing in front of the Flamengo fans at the stadium and I swear to you that time just stopped between Gabigol’s two goals. I was frozen. I witnessed fans crying...on their knees praying. I will never forget that match.

How do you feel you prepare for big matches differently than your male colleagues?

Well first and foremost I think presentation is key. I always wear a pantsuit for big matches because I think they perfectly represent my blending into what is often seen as a male dominated industry. I often wear ones in bright colors because I feel they best suit my personality.

On the morning of a matchday, I will get the local newspapers and read the latest news as soon as I wake up. I always do my hair and makeup to music that “pumps me up”, much like a player would do in the dressing room. I always get extremely anxious. I am someone who suffers from anxiety, but I have learned to put all of that anxiety and transform it into positive energy and use that during my broadcast.

What can you not travel without when you’re covering games?

Number one thing: my step stool!! Fun fact, I am 5 foot 0 inches which means I am VERY short in the television world. Thanks to my fabulous producers, I travel with a mini step stool that I use for all of my live hits.

Other things I need...

My pant suit is a MUST HAVE

My phone

beIN SPORTS note cards

Poncho (it has rained on me MANY times!!)

What advice would you give to girls and other females who want to get into the sports journalism and broadcasting field?

Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it. I have had many people along the way tell me how hard my journey was going to be and telling me to take a different path. I never listened and I am glad I didn’t. My journey wasn’t easy, and I still don’t think I have “made it” but I wouldn’t change it for the world. I have become a strong, independent and ambitious woman because of the obstacles I have faced and I look forward to continuing to prove my doubters wrong. I encourage all young girls and females to do the same.