During the 2021 Arab Cup that started today in Qatar and will finalize on December 18th, FIFA will test a new technology called the "semi-automated offside" with the goal to help determine an offside position quicker and more accurately.

Pierluigi Collina, Chairman of the FIFA referees committee, talked with us about how this technology will help referees around the world in an attempt to increase accuracy and shorten the time of decision when an offside is called. It will be assessed during the first Arab Cup, with the goal to use this new tool during the 2022 World Cup to be played in Qatar.