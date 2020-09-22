Michigan Stars Win Motown Derby September 22, 2020 15:15 4:18 min Michigan Stars claimed the first win of the NISA Fall Championship Tournament with a 2-0 victory over local rivals Detroit City Highlights NISA Michigan Stars Detroit City FC -Latest Videos 4:06 min Oakland Roots Rout New Amsterdam FC 3:00 min Sports Burst - Is Suarez The New Bale? 0:53 min Suarez Allegedly Cheated on Italian Exam 0:58 min Vidal Completes Inter Move From Barcelona 1:13 min Morata Travels to Juve to Undergo Medical 2:24 min PitchCam: Odegaard Returns to Old Hunting Ground 3:53 min 9-Man Hatayspor Hold Fenerbahce to Draw 2:20 min Did Flamengo Make a Mistake Hiring Torrent? 2:08 min Can Ind. Del Valle Win The Copa Libertadores? 4:33 min All The Goals - Ligue 1 Matchday 4