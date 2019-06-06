Neymar appeared to suffer another injury on Wednesday as he was forced to leave early in the first half of Brazil's friendly with Qatar.

Shortly after Brazil's opening goal in the 16th minute, Neymar was shown on the bench with his head in his hands. He was later helped down the tunnel with ice wrapped around his right foot or ankle area.

The often-injured Brazilian attacker has had his last two club seasons with Paris Saint-Germain ended by foot injuries. He recently suffered a knee knock in training camp with Brazil.

The extent of the injury is still unknown. More to follow.