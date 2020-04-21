Samir Nasri has refuted reports he has not been keeping in contact with Anderlecht's hierarchy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pro League in early April suggested the 2019-20 season be cancelled and a meeting to determine its fate is due to be held on Friday.

Anderlecht last played on March 7, defeating Zulte-Waregem 7-0 at home, though Nasri did not feature in the matchday squad.

Nasri has been at the centre of media rumors this week, however, after reports in Belgian publication Derniere Heure claimed the former Manchester City and Arsenal playmaker had not been in regular contact with player-manager Vincent Kompany.

But Nasri has dismissed the rumors, insisting he has been keeping in touch with Anderlecht.

"It makes no sense," Nasri said during in a live interview on Instagram.

"Where did you see someone disappear? Because that is what I thought I saw or heard said: someone who has disappeared or no longer gives any sign of life.

"I speak to the chief medical officer every day. He is the one who sends me the sessions I have to do. I also speak with Vincent Kompany."

Nasri joined up with former City team-mate Kompany at Anderlecht in 2019 but has failed to revive his career in Belgium, having made just eight appearances in all competitions.