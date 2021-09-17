ALEX MORGAN

United States

"As a PA [Players Association], we still need to chat about the statement given by U.S. Soccer, but any commitment to equal pay publicly is good. However, we need to look line by line at what they’re actually providing because if you have equal [pay] but it’s not even what we got before, or to the value that we are, then we still consider that to be not good enough.

"Our CBA [Collective Bargaining Agreement] does end at the end of this year, so we’re in active negotiations right now. We don’t want to start the new year without a new CBA in effect, so that’s the No. 1 priority of our PA, of our legal team. Looking at the statements, it’s difficult to say. We want to feel encouraged, and we want to be optimistic, but we have seen a lot of statements before. What we really want to do is see what we can do at the negotiation table, see those statements being put into action in those negotiations."