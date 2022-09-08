France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says the injuries sustained by Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema are a worry for Les Bleus ahead of their World Cup campaign.

The world champions could be without key midfielder Pogba when they travel to Qatar in November after he was forced to undergo surgery on a knee injury this week.

Pogba originally opted to undergo conservative therapy to solve a lesion to the lateral meniscus in his right knee, but doctor Roberto Rossi has since declared that choice "worsened" his injury, leaving his World Cup place in doubt.

France were also left concerned when Benzema hobbled off during Real Madrid's 3-0 Champions League win over Celtic on Tuesday, although the striker's thigh injury is not thought to be serious.

Speaking after helping Tottenham to a 2-0 win over Marseille on Wednesday, Lloris said: "What worries me the most are the small physical glitches they are having.

"We will need our best players in November and I hope they will all recover. I hope it's not too serious for Karim."

Lloris was less hopeful on Pogba's injury, however, adding: "For Paul, we know that his chances are compromised."

France begin their World Cup title defence against Australia on November 22 in Al-Wakrah.