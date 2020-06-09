Live soccer is back!

beIN SPORTS announced today its world-class sports coverage will resume on June 11 alongside the return of LaLiga, followed closely by the return of the Turkish SüperLig on June 12. The network is set to exclusively air the thrilling and packed schedule of live matches across all channels on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS XTRA as well as the network’s streaming platform, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

“We are thrilled to bring live soccer coverage back to sports fans,” said Antonio Briceño, Deputy Managing Director of beIN SPORTS U.S. and Canada. “beIN SPORTS will air the first LaLiga, LaLiga SmartBank, and SüperLig matches since mid-March when COVID-19 caused leagues to postpone play. We pride ourselves on creating an unmatched experience for fans looking to immerse themselves in the game and can’t wait to renew their love for the sport through our world-class entertainment.”

The leagues will return to action and plan to conclude their seasons within a condensed schedule which is set to end in July. The first LaLiga match set to air live on June 11 couldn’t be more exciting with the Seville Derby—Sevilla FC vs. Real Betis—on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español at 3:50 p.m. EST / 12:50 p.m. PST. The SüperLig will resume live on beIN SPORTS XTRA - the network’s free, 24/7 English-language channel - on June 12 at 1:50 p.m. EST / 10:50 a.m. PST with a matchup between Göztepe vs Trabzonspor.

New to this programming is the option of watching LaLiga matches on beIN SPORTS with or without virtual audio via the SAP function. The broadcast will include augmented reality featuring virtual fans which replicate the presence of home supporters in the stands as well as virtual audio from the EA SportsTM (FIFA2020) Library. The audio has been digitally processed to generate atmosphere background sound based on recordings gathered from each of the stadiums. This audio will have additional sounds for specific key moments, such as goals or scoring chances to offer a mixture of real-time stadium sounds and virtual audio.

All live matches will be supported on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español by shoulder programming and rotating sports journalists including live coverage from Spain provided by Jamie Easton and Iñaki Angulo. On beIN SPORTS, The Express Preview will provide pre-game commentary, and post-game recap coverage will be supported by The Express Wrap-Up during the week and by The Soccer XTRA on the weekends. beIN SPORTS journalists covering the action include Ray Hudson, Gary Bailey, Kaylyn Kyle, Gabrielle Amado, Andrés Cordero, George D. Metellus, Thomas Rongen, Phil Schoen, Eric Krakauer, and Hope Solo.

On beIN SPORTS en Español, The Express Preview will provide pre-game commentary, and post-game recap coverage will be supported by The Locker Room during the week and The Soccer XTRA followed by The Locker Room on the weekends. beIN SPORTS en Español journalists covering matches include Pablo Mariño, Ana Cobos, Carmen Boquín, Miguel Serrano, Jose Bauz, Jaime Macías, Juan Fernando Mora, Diego Pessolano, Oscar Salazar, Fernando Cevallos, Alejandro Figueredo, José Luis Villarreal, and Carlos “El Pescadito” Ruiz.

beIN SPORTS can be found nationwide via traditional and OTT providers including Charter, Dish, SlingTV, Verizon Fios, Cox, FuboTV, Liberty, and Fanatiz, among others.

beIN SPORTS XTRA, the network’s free, 24/7 English-language LIVE sports, news, analysis and highlights channel, is available in the U.S. and Canada on The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), and XUMO TV (746) and additionally in the U.S. on Pluto TV and over-the-air stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose – San Francisco – Oakland, Atlanta, Miami – Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others.

