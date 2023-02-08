Vincent Kompany is "very skeptical" over those "pointing fingers" at Manchester City after the Premier League charged the club with breaking its financial rules.

City were this week charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules between 2009 and 2018 with a range of punitive actions possible if found guilty, including expulsion from the division.

Reigning English champions City stated they were "surprised" by the charges and Kompany, who won four Premier League titles during an 11-year stay with the Citizens during the period under scrutiny, questioned the motive of those criticizing the club.

Kompany, now manager of Championship side Burnley, told reporters after the Clarets' 2-1 FA Cup win over Ipswich Town: "I look at [criticism of City] and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit.

"No doubt there's a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you've done wrong, and then if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry, in general, is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times.

"I think all of you will have a little bit of a smile on your face to know what the football industry is about. I'm very skeptical when people start pointing fingers.

"Do the best for yourself and let's try and improve all the time, but I'm a little bit skeptical when the fingers get pointed easily."

Kompany's Burnley hold a 17-point advantage on third-place Middlesbrough as they bid to earn automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The former center-back says the promotion race is taking his mind off potential goings-on at City, explaining: "I haven't had the time to even dive into what is undoubtedly an interesting topic. I've more interesting things to worry about at the moment.

"The fixtures actually help me because I've had no time to look into it or feel emotionally connected to what's happening."