Jurgen Klopp has sympathy for Frank Lampard following his sacking as Everton manager and believes the Englishman still has a big coaching career ahead of him.

Lampard was dismissed on Monday following a 2-0 loss at West Ham, which left Everton 19th in the Premier League and two points from safety.

The 44-year-old was only appointed by Everton 12 months ago and left Goodison Park with a record of nine wins from 38 league matches.

He was also previously sacked by Chelsea, but Klopp has backed Lampard to succeed in his next position after being given a tough time of things at Everton.

"That's the business, that is how it goes," Klopp told reporters on Friday ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Brighton and Hove Albion.

"I feel for Frank. He tried everything. It was not easy for him last year and he did well. They lost Richarlison [to Tottenham] and we know how much injuries can affect a team.

"Frank will come back. He's still a young coach and has everything ahead of him."

Sean Dyche is expected to be named as Everton's seventh manager in as many years on Friday as the Toffees bid to avoid a first relegation since 1951.

Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is reported to have been the favored choice of owner Farhad Moshiri, and Klopp joked Dyche's appointment may not be as clear-cut.

When told Dyche is set to take on the Everton job, Klopp replied: "Is he? That's clear? But I saw Bielsa landing..."

Everton, who are on a four-game losing run, return to action with a home match against league leaders Arsenal on February 4.