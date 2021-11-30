During the 2021 Arab Cup that started today in Qatar and will finalize on December 18th, FIFA will test a new technology called the "semi-automated offside" with the goal to help determine an offside position quicker and more accurately.

Johannes Holzmuller, Football Technology & Innovation Director at FIFA, talked with us about how this technology will help referees around the world and what will be assessed during the first Arab Cup, with the goal to use this new tool during the 2022 World Cup to be played in Qatar.