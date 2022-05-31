Japan faced Algeria today in the Tournoi Maurice Revello in a great game between these two teams.

Both wanted to win and so they tried many times to get the ball in the back of the net and open the score, but neither of the teams were able to do so.

It wasn't until the second half that Japan was able to score and so put his team in front.

Algeria missed a shot that would have equalized the game.

Finally, the game finished 1-0 in favor of Japan.