IDV Take Shock Lead Against Flamengo February 20, 2020 02:58 1:04 min Jacob Murillo scores a stunning free-kick in 21' to give Independiente Del Valle a 1-0 lead over Flamengo in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana. Flamengo Independiente del Valle Recopa Sudamericana -Latest Videos 1:04 min IDV Take Shock Lead Against Flamengo 3:13 min Luqeno See Off Mineros De Guayana 4:16 min Atletico Nacional Advance Past Huracan 2:17 min Messi Addresses 'Strange' Barca Controversy 0:58 min Grimi Gets The Equalizer For Huracan 0:41 min Andrade Scores To Make It 1-0 To Atletico Nacional 1:38 min De Bruyne: Man City Players Trust Club 2:33 min 'Barcelona Are Robbing Leganes of Braithwaite' 25:02 min Sports Burst - Knockout Blow for Neymar 0:32 min Pogba Not Anywhere Near Ready to Train - Solskjaer