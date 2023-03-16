Thierry Henry has turned down the chance to become the next coach of France following Corinne Diacre's dismissal, FFF committee member Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed.

The former striker, widely considered one of the country's all-time greatest players, has been out of a coaching job since the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he was an assistant with Belgium.

Following Diacre's exit amid a player boycott for the women's team however, the FFF are seeking to find a successor ahead of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

It will not be Henry however, with the former Montreal Impact boss declining the chance to take the reins heading into the tournament.

"He considered it, Thierry," Aulas told Le Figaro. "I personally asked him the question, but the response was not positive.

"He was obviously very flattered that he was asked. We did it because we were told he might be interested.

"But it will not be Thierry Henry. I think he is moving on to other projects."

France's World Cup preparations were dealt a major blow when former captain Wendie Renard announced she would sit out the tournament, along with several other key players, in protest against Diacre.

Though the FFF initially stood by their coach, they elected to sack the former Clermont boss after acknowledging her relationship with players had "reached a point of no return which harms the interests of the national team".

France open their campaign against Jamaica on July 23 before further games against Brazil and Panama.