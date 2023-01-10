Thierry Henry has denied putting himself forward to replace Roberto Martinez as Belgium head coach.

Martinez's reign came to an end after the Red Devils' World Cup failure in Qatar and the Spaniard was on Monday appointed as Portugal boss.

Henry was Martinez's assistant and it has been reported that the France legend contacted the Royal Belgian Football Association expressing his desire to take the top job.

However, the 45-year-old says that is not the case.

He told Sky Sports News: "I would like to make it abundantly clear that contrary to written reports, I have never contacted the Belgian FA offering my services as the new first team coach.

"I think it's vital that the truthful version of facts is always presented."

Belgium's all-time leading goalscorer Romelu Lukaku this month confidently stated that Henry will succeed Martinez.

"For me, Henry is the next coach of Belgium. There are no doubts. I say it openly: he will be the next coach," Lukaku told Italian broadcaster Sky Sport.

"He has the respect of all the players, he has won everything. He knows how to coach, he knows what we have to do to get there.

"He knows the team, the league, the staff. For me, he is the ideal coach for our national team. Then I don't know who they will take. But I don't think Belgium should start from scratch.

"So far this generation hasn't won, but we have to keep trying to win. He wants to win, and I don't think the federation is going to get a coach who wants to change everything and start from scratch. It's not worth it to me."