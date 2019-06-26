Pep Guardiola saluted Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri as a "great player" but claimed ignorance about Manchester City's apparent pursuit of him.

Spain international Rodri has been strongly linked with City in recent weeks since he reportedly told Atletico he intends to leave the club during the close-season.

A deep-lying midfielder in the Sergio Busquets mould, Rodri enjoyed a fine first season at Atletico following his €20million move from Villarreal last year.

Reports claim City will trigger his €70m ($79m) release clause, which would make Rodri the club's record signing.

However, Guardiola was guarded when asked if the Atletico academy product was heading to the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking at a presentation in Barcelona, Guardiola told reporters: "I've no idea [if Rodri is going to City], you'll see. He's a great player."

Guardiola was rather firmer about tentative links with Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, though, adamant a move is not on the cards.

"There is no chance that City will sign him," he said.