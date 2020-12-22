FIFA filed a criminal complaint against former president Sepp Blatter on Tuesday over the finances of its loss-making football museum in Zurich, Switzerland.

Football's governing body said they suspected “criminal mismanagement by FIFA’s former management and companies appointed by them” to work on the museum -- long seen as a pet project of Blatter’s -- in a renovated and rented city center building.

The FIFA World Football Museum opened in 2016 after $140 million was spent refurbishing the 1970s office building to also include 34 rental apartments.

It was due to open around May 2015, when Blatter won a fifth presidential election, but was delayed until after he left office under pressure from American and Swiss investigations of international soccer officials.