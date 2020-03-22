Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus, his club Shandong Luneng have said.

The Chinese Super League side explained that former Manchester United midfielder Fellaini does not have a fever and was not displaying any other symptoms.

Fellaini, 32, moved to China in February 2019 after five and a half years at Old Trafford.

A statement published on Shandong Luneng's website said: "The official test confirmed that the club player Fellaini tested positive for the new coronavirus during the quarantine observation period.

"During this period, the player's body temperature has been normal and there are no other discomforts.

"He has received further observation and treatment at a designated medical institution."

Fellaini also provided an update on his situation via Instagram.

"Currently, I am back in China and being treated in the hospital," the Belgian said.

"I can assure you that everything is fine for me now.

"Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention.

"I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe."