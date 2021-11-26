France turned in style against Kazakhstan, winning 6-0 in a match of the World Cup Qualifiers for the 2023 event to be host by Australia and New Zealand

Asseyi and Cascarino gave a cushion to France, scoring in the 5th and 9th minutes. Katoto (24th) and Perisset (37th) scored the third and fourth before halftime. In the second half Everton duo Gauvin and Dali put the final numbers in the scoresheet, the striker with a penalty in the 72th minute and the midfielder with a long-range effort in the 74th minute.

France leads halfway through the campaign with 15 points, while Kazakhstan has no points sharing the last position with Estonia.

