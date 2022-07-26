Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground on Tuesday as the superstar forward looked to resolve his future.

The 37-year-old was accompanied by his agent, Jorge Mendes, and it was anticipated there would be talks with new manager Erik ten Hag.

Former United boss Alex Ferguson was also seen arriving at the Carrington training HQ, Sky Sports News said, and it was not immediately clear if the Scot's appearance was connected to Ronaldo's presence.

Ferguson has been one of the most influential figures in Ronaldo's career, signing him from Sporting CP in 2003 and nurturing his talent until Real Madrid prised the Portuguese away six years later.

Ronaldo missed United's tour of Thailand and Australia and, as of Tuesday morning, had yet to take part in any pre-season team training sessions, with that being put down to family reasons.

He is thought to have asked for a move away from Old Trafford and has been training in Portugal.

United cannot offer Ronaldo the prospect of Champions League football in the season ahead after last term's disappointing sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

That has been portrayed as a key reason for Ronaldo considering a future away from United, less than a year after he began a second spell with the Red Devils.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner called time on his Juventus career to rejoin United, who were then under the leadership of his former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Now former Ajax boss Ten Hag is at the helm and has made it clear he wants Ronaldo to stay at the club.

Ronaldo scored 18 Premier League goals last season – only Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min (both 23) netted more. He scored 24 goals in all competitions to finish as United's leading scorer, with 14 more than next-best Bruno Fernandes. No other United player reached double figures.

Ten Hag said last week that Ronaldo figured firmly in his plans.

"It is clear – he is not for sale," Ten Hag said while in Australia. "I planned with having him and I am looking forward to working with him. I am well-informed he also has an option [for a further season]."

United have just two more friendlies to go, against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano next weekend, before kicking off their Premier League campaign on August 7.

Atletico have been among the teams linked with a possible move for Ronaldo, who reportedly turned down a lucrative offer to join an unnamed team in Saudi Arabia.