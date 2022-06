Great game between Algeria and Colombia in the Tourney Maurice Revello.

It was an intense game between these two countries.

In the first half, neither of the teams were able to produce any harm and the score was 0-0.

It wasn’t until the 51st minute that Algeria took the lead.

Colombia then equalized in the 67th minute with a great goal from the South Americans.

Colombia, late in the game, took the lead with an astonishing goal.

The game ended 1-2 in favor of Colombia.