Associated Press

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin described the actions of some top administrators among the elite clubs agitating for a breakaway Super League as a "personal betrayal" to himself and the other European clubs on Monday.

Singling out Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, Ceferin said, "It is [a betrayal] in a way, and not only to me, it's a personal betrayal to the other clubs, they were promising the others, 'We are improving - we will do this and that,' and they didn't.

"I mean, I said before I spoke with the CEO or whatever he is at Manchester United, Ed Woodward.

"He called me, he says, 'Great reforms [UEFA's], I fully supported them. [My only concern is] financial fair play, but let's speak about it in the future.'

"He was happy, he looked happy. I heard him happy.

"I spoke with (Andrea) Agnelli, I think 20 times in the last few days, the last time on Saturday when I said I heard rumors about a Super League.

"And he said, 'Now this this is a lie. I don't believe it. I will call you back in one hour.'

"And he turned off the phone. So it's hard to believe the level of immorality of some people."