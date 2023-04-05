Aleksander Ceferin has been re-elected as UEFA president until 2027 after running unopposed.

Ceferin was first elected in 2016, before being voted in for a four-year second term in 2019.

The latest extension to his tenure was confirmed on Wednesday at the UEFA Congress in Lisbon.

It had been confirmed in January the Slovenian was the only candidate for the elections.

Ceferin's second term was not without its challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic, which saw Euro 2020 delayed by a year.

He and UEFA also saw off the initial threat of the independent European Super League.

European football's governing body banned Russia last year following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The coming years will see the introduction of tweaks UEFA has made to the format of the Champions League, its flagship club competition.