Yannick Carrasco's agent has revealed talks are underway over a deal that could see the Atletico Madrid winger join Barcelona and Memphis Depay move in the other direction.

Depay is expected to leave Camp Nou this month and the forward would reportedly favor a move to LaLiga rivals Atleti.

The arrival of Robert Lewandowski at Barca has left the Netherlands international among the substitutes for the majority of this season.

Pini Zahavi, Carrasco's representative, says there have been negotiations over a potential swap deal involving the Belgium winger and Depay.

He told Het Nieuwsblad: "We are talking. Yannick likes the idea, he is a good player."

However, Zahavi knows the talks may come to nothing

He added: "The plan is to change Yannick for Depay. There is still nothing concrete, I don't know if it can work, but negotiations are underway."

Atleti have already allowed Joao Felix to join Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season during the transfer window, while Matheus Cunha made the switch to Wolves.