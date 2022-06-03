The ‘xeneize’ institution has reached 300,000 members and the management will soon seek to be recognized as the club with the largest number of supporters in the world.

Club Atlético Boca Juniors has reached 300,000 members and is seeking to enter the Guinness Book of World Records as the club with the largest number of members in the world. Boca, which celebrated its 117th anniversary on April 3 and a week ago won its 72nd title with the Professional League Cup, is the institution with the largest number of members in the country and South America.

It currently has 9 categories of members, including active, adherent and international members. In addition to the affiliates and supporters clubs, consulates worldwide have been added, so that people living abroad can also become members of the club. The Spanish newspaper Marca published a study carried out in 2021 by the company Euromericas Sports Marketing, which showed that Bayern Munich of Germany is the club with the largest number of members (323,000), followed by Boca and above other European clubs such as Benfica of Portugal (290,000) and Barcelona of Spain (231,000). At the regional level, Boca's next club is Vasco da Gama of Brazil (196,000), followed by River Plate (159,549) and Independiente (99,733), according to an AFA report from February of this year, which attributed 239,701 members to the Buenos Aires club.

Source: Boca Juniors