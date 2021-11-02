Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were charged with fraud and other offenses by Swiss prosecutors on Tuesday.

The 85-year-old Blatter and 65-year-old Platini now face a trial within months at a federal criminal court in Switzerland.

The six-year investigation centers on Platini’s written request to FIFA in 2011 to be paid backdated additional salary for working as a presidential adviser in Blatter’s first term, from 1998 to 2002.

Blatter authorized FIFA to make the US $2 million payment, at a time when he was preparing to campaign for re-election as FIFA president in a contest against Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar, where Platini’s influence with European voters was a key factor.

Both Blatter and Platini have long denied wrongdoing and cited a verbal agreement they had made for the money to be paid.

Blatter has been charged with fraud, mismanagement, misappropriation of FIFA funds and forgery of a document, while Platini has been charged with fraud, misappropriation, forgery and as an accomplice to Blatter’s alleged mismanagement.