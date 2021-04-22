In an exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS, UEFA president Alexander Ceferin discussed the dramatic events that led to the collapse of the European Super League within 72 hours of it being controversially announced.

Ceferin called the decision by the 12 clubs involved with the ill-fated competition a "big mistake" and warned that they should "never try that stupid idea again."

The Slovenian tipped his hat to Bayern Munich president Karl Heinz Rummenigge and Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke for their refusal to join the Super League project.

However, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi came in for special praise from the UEFA chief: "He could easily say 'I will join the Super League. I don’t care about the other clubs. I don’t care about football'.

"He taught many people in the football world what honor is."