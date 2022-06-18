Bayern Munich have confirmed the sale of defender Lars Lukas Mai to Swiss side FC Lugano.

Mai spent eight years at the Bavarian club after joining as a youth player from Dynamo Dresden in 2014 and made two Bundesliga appearances in the 2017-18 season.

The 22-year-old center-back spent the past two seasons on loan at Darmstadt and Werder Bremen, and he has now sealed a permanent move to Lugano.

Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern's sporting director, said in a statement on Saturday: "Lars Lukas joined FC Bayern at the age of 14 and is a good example of the excellent youth development work in our academy.

"He gained two years of experience in our first-team squad, then match practice in Darmstadt and Bremen, and he will now show his qualities in the Swiss top flight.

"Our aim is always to devise a suitable career plan for our youth players. We've succeeded in doing so with Lars Lukas, and Lugano can look forward to a very accomplished defender. We wish him all the best and much success."

Bayern also confirmed the sale of midfielder Marc Roca to Leeds United on Friday for a reported fee of €11.6million (£10m).