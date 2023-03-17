Jordi Alba is the most notable omission from Luis de la Fuente's first Spain squad, joining Barcelona team-mates Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia in missing their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Scotland.

Former under-21 boss De la Fuente took charge of the senior team after last year's World Cup, with Luis Enrique leaving the role after a surprise last-16 exit against Morocco.

Senior players Sergio Busquets and Sergio Ramos have stepped away from international football since that tournament, with the latter doing so after being overlooked for La Roja's trip to Qatar.

Alba – who started three of Spain's four games at the World Cup – is the biggest name to be left out by De la Fuente, with fellow Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde getting the nod.

Blaugrana midfielders Gavi and Pedri made the cut, but their club teammates Torres, Fati and Garcia have joined Alba in being omitted.

Osasuna defender David Garcia and Espanyol's 32-year-old striker Joselu are the two uncapped players in the 26-man party, which will meet up in Malaga before facing Norway there next Saturday.

Spain then travel to Hampden Park to take on Scotland three days later, with Cyprus and Georgia the other teams drawn alongside La Roja in Group A.

Spain squad: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Robert Sanchez (Brighton and Hove Albion), David Raya (Brentford); Jose Gaya (Valencia), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), David Garcia (Osasuna), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid); Rodri (Manchester City); Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Mikel Merino), Gavi (Barcelona) Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona); Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Bryan Gil (Sevilla), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Joselu (Espanyol), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo).