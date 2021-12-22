Al Ahly of Egypt and Morocco's Raja Casablanca staged light training sessions in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Tuesday, on the eve of their CAF Super Cup showdown at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, and you can enjoy this match for free TODAY on beIN XTRA at 11:50AM ET / 8:50AM PT

It will be the 30th edition of the showpiece event between the winners of the 2020-21 CAF Champions League and the 2020-21 CAF Confederation Cup winners.

Al Ahly, the Champions League winners, will go into the game as favorites, not least because of their greater pedigree in the competition.

They have been victorious a record seven times, and are the holders after they beat RS Berkane of Morocco, 2-0 in Doha in May - that match was delayed from August the previous year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Raja Casablanca, the current Moroccan champions, have won the CAF Super Cup twice in their history - in 2000 and 2019.

Al Ahly coach Mosimane says lack of preparation hinders Super Cup preps

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane complained of a lack of preparation time as he looked ahead to the CAF Super Cup showdown.

Nine Al Ahly players played for their countries in the international Arab Cup, which concluded on 18th December.

Most represented Egypt, who suffered the double disappointment of going out in the semi-finals and losing the 3rd place play-off on penalties.

"All my players when they come back, they were not coming with obviously a good feeling," Mosimane said. "I only saw them yesterday and I had only one training session yesterday. And tomorrow when the match is playing, no supporter cares that I had one training session with the team."

Raja coach Wilmots says his players are 'ready to give their lives' to win Super Cup

Raja Casablanca head coach Marc Wilmots said on Tuesday that his players were "ready to give their lives" and also gave insight on the preparation saying "We have prepared well for the match, despite the travel fatigue, as the match was scheduled to be on 24th December, but it was presented in two days, and this is not an obstacle in order to play a big match. We have studied our opponents well and know their strengths and weaknesses, and for this we are ready to have our say in this match."

You can watch the CAF Super Cup for free TODAY on beIN XTRA at 11:50AM ET / 8:50AM PT