Suriname's Vice-President, Ronnie Brunswijk, became the oldest player ever in an international club competition when he started at CONCACAF League match for his side, Inter Moengotapoe against Honduras, Olimpia in Paramaribo.

The club's head coach explained that the 60-year old, who also owns the club "asked to play for 10, 15 minutes and he players agreed", he told at the post-match news conference following a 0-6 loss.

Later, a video of a shirtless Brunswijk handing out money to Olimpia players and staff in the visitors' changing room after the match became viral on social media.