Nacional de Potosi faced El Nacional today in a thrilling Libertadores game.

El Nacional took the lead in the 6th minute.

They scored the second goal in the 13th minute and the third only 3 minutes later.

El Nacional scored the fourth goal in the 41st minute.

Nacional de Potosi scored their first goal of the game in the 46th minute.

Only 3 minutes later, El Nacional scored their fifth goal.

The first half ended 1-5.

El Nacional managed to score a late goal to make it 1-6.

The game ended 1-6.