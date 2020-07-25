Xavi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Al Sadd coach Xavi will miss his side's Qatar Stars League clash with Al Khor after testing positive for coronavirus.

The former Barcelona star says he is "feeling okay" but is self-isolating as per competition protocols.

Xavi : Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition. David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the @alsaddsc reserves. pic.twitter.com/HDvRd9ZN46 — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 25, 2020

In a statement released via the club's website on Saturday, the Spain great said: "Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition.

"A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I'm feeling okay, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear.

"When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.

"I'd like to thank all the authorities, especially those working in QSL, QFA [Qatar Football Association] and Al Sadd for supplying the means of early detection, reducing the spread of infection and that guarantees the normal development of the competition.

"Take care and see you soon on the football pitch!"

Reserve team coach David Prats will take charge for the match, Al Sadd's first since the league was suspended in May.