Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
Soccer

Sneijder: I Could Have Been As Great As Messi Or Ronaldo

Wesley Sneijder says he could have been as great as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but wasn't willing to sacrifice

Getty Images

 

Wesley Sneijder claims he could have been in the same elite bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but a weakness for wine held him back.

The former Netherlands midfielder enjoyed a stellar career that included spells with Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter.

He is not held in the same regard as Messi and Ronaldo, who have shared 11 Ballon d'Or wins between them, but Sneijder insists that lofty status was within his reach.

"I could have become like Messi or Ronaldo. I simply didn't feel like it," the 35-year-old told Italian outlet Gianluca DiMarzio.

"I enjoyed my life, maybe I had a glass [of wine] at dinner.

"Leo and Cristiano are different, they have made many sacrifices, and that's fine with me.

"My career, however, was still amazing."

Lionel Messi Soccer Barcelona Juventus Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo Inter Ajax Wesley Sneijder
Previous Suarez Declared Fit For Barcelona Return
Read
Suarez Declared Fit For Barcelona Return
Next Rakitic: Barcelona's MSN Era "Was A Joy"
Read
Rakitic: Barcelona's MSN Era "Was A Joy"

Latest Stories