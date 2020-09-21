Rubiales Re-Elected as RFEF President

Luis Rubiales has been re-elected unopposed as the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Rubiales is set to serve a four-year term, with his return to office a formality after former Spain captain and 2010 World Cup winner Iker Casillas withdrew his candidacy in June.

The 43-year-old took on RFEF's top job in May 2018 after predecessor Angel Maria Villar was sacked amid corruption charges.

He quickly became embroiled in controversy on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, sacking Julen Lopetegui after the Spain coach was announced as Real Madrid boss for the start of the 2018-19 season.

Under caretaker boss Fernando Hierro, Spain limped to a last-16 exit on penalties against hosts Russia.

Rubiales then clashed bitterly with LaLiga chief Javier Tebas over the latter's desire to stage a Spanish top flight game in the United States, while the country's top two football administrators have rarely seen eye to eye.