The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has called a news conference for Tuesday amid reports Luis Enrique will replace Robert Moreno as Spain coach.

Enrique stepped down from the role in June to spend time with his daughter Xana, who passed away after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

Moreno successfully guided La Furia Roja to next summer's European Championship, with the team topping Group F following convincing 7-0 and 5-0 wins over Malta and Romania respectively.

More to follow...